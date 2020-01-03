Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 693 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924,250 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802,125 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,773,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,751,000 after acquiring an additional 261,439 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 3,637,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,760,000 after acquiring an additional 235,833 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,811,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,726 shares during the period.

SPY stock opened at $324.87 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $243.67 and a fifty-two week high of $324.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

