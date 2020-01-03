Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 787 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,328 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 3.6% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $296,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Visa by 75.8% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 149,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 64,335 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,872,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $672,142,000 after purchasing an additional 95,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 4.7% during the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 88,638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Wedbush set a $187.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $191.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $191.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

