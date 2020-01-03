Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,165 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,165 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after buying an additional 407,781 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Also, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277 in the last quarter.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

CTVA stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. Corteva has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.