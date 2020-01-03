Private Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 2.5% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $15,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,831,377,000 after purchasing an additional 717,819 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 56.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,459,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,136,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672,909 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,355,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $515,401,000 after purchasing an additional 986,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 154.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,735,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $375,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905,239 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 180.9% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,431,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $248,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,516,430 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

MU stock opened at $55.39 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

