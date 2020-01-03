Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 2,010 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 802,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,661,000 after acquiring an additional 323,892 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,007,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,083,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,999,000 after acquiring an additional 51,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $129.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $88.68 and a 1 year high of $132.20. The firm has a market cap of $119.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

