Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4,636.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $102.17 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.52 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,634 shares of company stock valued at $483,139 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cfra cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.13.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.