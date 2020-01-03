Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 805 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $137.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.38. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $109.02 and a twelve month high of $137.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.1535 per share. This represents a $4.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.