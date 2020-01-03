Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Ross Stores by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $116.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.62. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $117.58. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

