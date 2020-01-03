Private Trust Co. NA Takes $1.08 Million Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 74.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 254.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 405.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.79.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $161.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $110.61 and a 1 year high of $182.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.05.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 114.01% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 37.48%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

