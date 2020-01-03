Privatix (PRIX) Hits Market Cap of $194,331.00

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Privatix token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Mercatox and YoBit. Privatix has a total market cap of $194,331.00 and approximately $1,101.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Privatix has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00186301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.01355034 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000608 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120752 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Privatix Token Profile

Privatix was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix.

Privatix Token Trading

Privatix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

