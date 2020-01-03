PRiVCY One Day Volume Reaches $10.00 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. PRiVCY has a total market capitalization of $33,812.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PRiVCY coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PRiVCY alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00044133 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00055049 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRiVCY (PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io.

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRiVCY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRiVCY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.