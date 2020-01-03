PRiVCY (PRIV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $39,945.00

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. PRiVCY has a total market cap of $39,945.00 and $17.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PRiVCY has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. One PRiVCY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00043544 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00059114 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About PRiVCY

PRiVCY is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io.

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

