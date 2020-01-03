Profile Utility Token (PUT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,814.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinnest, LBank and Allcoin. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $38,040.00 and $4,814.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00058251 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00084721 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,309.37 or 0.99693343 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00054765 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 105.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001832 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinnest, Allcoin, Coinrail and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.