Profile Utility Token (PUT) Trading Down 13.8% This Week

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Bit-Z, Allcoin and LBank. Over the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $37,745.00 and $4,217.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00059280 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00083890 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001069 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00059220 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,321.02 or 0.99756741 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 107.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001952 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Coinnest, Allcoin, Coinrail and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

