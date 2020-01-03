Project Coin Price Down 16% Over Last Week (PRJ)

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Project Coin has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Project Coin has a market capitalization of $3,466.00 and $18.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000263 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Coin Profile

Project Coin is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 56,834,485 coins and its circulating supply is 56,514,475 coins. Project Coin’s official website is projectcoin.net. Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1.

Buying and Selling Project Coin

Project Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Crex24, CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

