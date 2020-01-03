Project Pai Achieves Market Cap of $11.20 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Bitfinex, LBank and Huobi. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $11.20 million and approximately $453,060.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.38 or 0.05865826 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030068 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002333 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035900 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,644,079,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,453,630,862 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, OOOBTC, LBank, Huobi, BitForex and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.