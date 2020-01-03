Propy (PRO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $34,599.00

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Propy has a market cap of $3.46 million and $34,599.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000981 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Propy has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00185242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.70 or 0.01416191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120608 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,073,586 tokens. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Propy is propy.com.

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

