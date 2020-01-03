Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Proteon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Proteon Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,472 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Proteon Therapeutics worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRTO stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 189,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,181. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33. Proteon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $3.94.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Proteon Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proteon Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

