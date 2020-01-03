Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned 0.45% of Proto Labs worth $12,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Proto Labs by 348.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.39. 1,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,337. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.13. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.19. Proto Labs Inc has a 52 week low of $88.75 and a 52 week high of $130.60.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.39 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

