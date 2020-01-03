Proton Token Achieves Market Cap of $948,276.00 (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Proton Token has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Proton Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, BitForex, LBank and FCoin. Proton Token has a market capitalization of $948,276.00 and $284,364.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Proton Token Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,253,223,750 tokens. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global.

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, FCoin, BitForex, LBank, CoinTiger and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

