ProxyNode Market Capitalization Achieves $64,873.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. ProxyNode has a market cap of $64,873.00 and $152.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00040624 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00588918 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 178.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001213 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000911 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 147,441,443 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

