ProxyNode Price Reaches $0.0005 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. ProxyNode has a market cap of $75,440.00 and $3.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039641 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00586849 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001092 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 147,363,843 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

