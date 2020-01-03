Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.81.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $96,607.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,839.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $38,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,325 shares of company stock valued at $263,838. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 599.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 60.26%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

