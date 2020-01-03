Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PBYI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Puma Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.22.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. 316,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,788. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 325.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 49.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 223,564 shares in the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 22.8% in the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 33,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 111.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 506,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 267,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

