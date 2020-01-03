Pundi X (NPXS) Hits One Day Volume of $1.34 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Pundi X has a market cap of $29.52 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pundi X has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 259,810,708,833 coins and its circulating supply is 234,964,928,276 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com.

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

