Pundi X (NPXS) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Pundi X has a total market cap of $29.87 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 259,810,708,833 coins and its circulating supply is 234,964,928,276 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com.

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

