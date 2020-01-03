Pure (PUREX) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Pure has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038398 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00587698 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00001104 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure (PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin.

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

