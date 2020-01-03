Pure Wafer (LON:PUR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Pure Wafer (LON:PUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 46 ($0.61) price target on shares of Pure Wafer in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of PUR opened at GBX 47.81 ($0.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 25.51 and a quick ratio of 24.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 37.34. Pure Wafer has a 1-year low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 47.40 ($0.62).

About Pure Wafer

Pure Wafer plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in provision of silicon wafer reclaim services and the provision of management services to its trading subsidiaries. The Company cleans and polishes silicon wafers (test wafers) sent for reclaim by the semiconductor manufacturers.

