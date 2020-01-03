PutinCoin (PUT) Market Cap Reaches $67,299.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 48.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $67,299.00 and $3.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00058988 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00085037 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,304.00 or 0.99534870 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00055878 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 103.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001830 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 915,483,893 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

