PWR Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.00 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $76,717.00 and $3.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00059129 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00039860 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00586024 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00235111 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00085095 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001785 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

