Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 49.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can currently be bought for about $9.15 or 0.00124716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $655,680.00 and $4.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.01345375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120887 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,690 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund.

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

