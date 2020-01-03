Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Lowered by SunTrust Banks

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.52. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

NYSE:CFR opened at $97.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.68 and a 200 day moving average of $91.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $106.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $365.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $843,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,815,544.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,589,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,138,000 after purchasing an additional 46,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,494,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,030,000 after buying an additional 237,475 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,631,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,454,000 after buying an additional 122,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,661,000 after buying an additional 21,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1,781.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,492,000 after buying an additional 347,440 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

