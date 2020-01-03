Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA Raised by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s FY2021 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.29 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZION. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,283,135.42. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $282,453.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,666 shares of company stock worth $3,655,946. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

