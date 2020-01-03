QAD’s (QADA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Sidoti

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Sidoti in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00. Sidoti’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s previous close.

QADA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

QAD stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.15. 6,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,521. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.53. QAD has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $53.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 100.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. QAD had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. QAD’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that QAD will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $92,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,361,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,395,367.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 5,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,356,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,024,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,792 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,288 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in QAD during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in QAD during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in QAD during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in QAD during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QAD during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

