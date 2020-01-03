QASH Market Capitalization Achieves $15.97 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. QASH has a total market cap of $15.97 million and approximately $120,166.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One QASH token can currently be bought for $0.0456 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Huobi and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.01399230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121849 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QASH

QASH was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Huobi, Gate.io, Liquid, GOPAX, IDEX, Ethfinex, Hotbit and EXX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.