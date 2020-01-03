Qbao (QBT) Price Up 23.2% Over Last 7 Days

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Qbao has a market cap of $341,676.00 and approximately $3,970.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qbao has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, EXX, Coinnest and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000256 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, EXX, Gate.io, Allcoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

