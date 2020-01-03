QCR (QCRH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

QCR (NASDAQ: QCRH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/1/2020 – QCR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

12/27/2019 – QCR was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/19/2019 – QCR was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – QCR was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

QCR stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.95. 58,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.83. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 19.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

In other QCR news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 1,017.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 135,798 shares in the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 30.7% in the second quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 438,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after acquiring an additional 103,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after acquiring an additional 72,816 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

