qiibee Hits One Day Volume of $589.00 (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One qiibee token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper and Binance DEX. During the last week, qiibee has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar. qiibee has a total market cap of $884,847.00 and $589.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get qiibee alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00186500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.22 or 0.01431116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024524 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120574 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

qiibee Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 585,191,600 tokens. The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com. qiibee’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. qiibee’s official message board is blog.qiibee.com.

qiibee Token Trading

qiibee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for qiibee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for qiibee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.