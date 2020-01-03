Qitmeer Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,328.00 (HLC)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:HLC) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Qitmeer has a market cap of $1.35 million and $1,328.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qitmeer token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Allcoin, Coinnest and CoinEgg. During the last week, Qitmeer has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00186471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.19 or 0.01348780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120853 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer launched on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinEgg, ZB.COM, CoinBene and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

