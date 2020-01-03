Qredit (XQR) Price Hits $0.0005

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 23.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, Qredit has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. Qredit has a market cap of $355,158.00 and approximately $1,368.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000276 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000398 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

