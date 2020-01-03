Qtum Price Reaches $1.63 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00022102 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io and Crex24. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $157.06 million and approximately $307.00 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000318 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,033,348 coins and its circulating supply is 96,283,328 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Ovis, Coinsuper, Binance, CoinEgg, GOPAX, Bibox, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, BCEX, Livecoin, Upbit, HBUS, Exrates, CoinEx, HitBTC, Coinnest, Coinrail, Coindeal, ZB.COM, Huobi, LBank, ABCC, Poloniex, DigiFinex, BitForex, Liqui, Bittrex, OKEx, Bit-Z, Allcoin, Bitfinex, Liquid, Crex24, EXX, CoinExchange, Bitbns, Bithumb, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, BigONE, DragonEX, Iquant, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

