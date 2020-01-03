QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,603.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,507 shares of company stock worth $9,165,172 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,688 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $88.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $100.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.61. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $94.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

