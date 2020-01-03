QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Private Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,645 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 28,354 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 8.0% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $48,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 418,263 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,813,000 after buying an additional 40,859 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $1,809,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 81,554 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $689,138.33. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,233.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,276,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,318.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,507 shares of company stock worth $9,165,172 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $88.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.17. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $94.11. The company has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

