Quant Price Reaches $3.65 on Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Quant token can currently be purchased for $3.65 or 0.00049771 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. Quant has a market capitalization of $44.06 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quant has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00335725 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013626 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003319 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014747 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000095 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

