Quanta Utility Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $28.00 (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Quanta Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $28.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quanta Utility Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.76 or 0.05911212 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030130 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002325 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035966 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Token Profile

QNTU is a token. It was first traded on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc.

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quanta Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quanta Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.