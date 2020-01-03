Quantis Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $30.00 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $24,471.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00185843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.76 or 0.01401141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00121299 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 393,228,771 coins and its circulating supply is 166,240,118 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

