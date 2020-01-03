Quantum Resistant Ledger Hits Market Capitalization of $4.22 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and $112,863.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000822 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Tidex, CoinExchange and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00022252 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003703 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008543 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.78 or 0.02420869 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012498 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,019,764 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Tidex, Bittrex, Upbit and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.