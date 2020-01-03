Qubitica Hits Market Capitalization of $19.90 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Qubitica has a total market cap of $19.90 million and approximately $103,796.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubitica token can now be purchased for $24.60 or 0.00334529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qubitica has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00049094 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013604 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002966 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014427 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010267 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Qubitica Token Profile

Qubitica (QBIT) is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net.

Qubitica Token Trading

Qubitica can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

