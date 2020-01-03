QuickX Protocol Price Reaches $0.0064 on Major Exchanges (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $46,443.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QuickX Protocol

QCX is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,638,458 tokens. QuickX Protocol's official website is www.quickx.io. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

