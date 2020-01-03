QUINADS (QUIN) Achieves Market Cap of $30,803.00

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, QUINADS has traded down 39.1% against the dollar. One QUINADS token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. QUINADS has a market cap of $30,803.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00049515 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00333389 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013686 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003294 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014721 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009844 BTC.

About QUINADS

QUIN is a token. QUINADS's total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,999,111 tokens. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINADS

QUINADS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

